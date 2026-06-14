Blue Jean Financial LLC Invests $2.20 Million in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Blue Jean Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. Credo Technology Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Blue Jean Financial LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRDO shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $248.41.

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Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 54,984 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total value of $12,017,852.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 367,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,286,662.39. This represents a 13.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,837,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 6,162,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,894,960.30. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,884 shares of company stock worth $59,014,018. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 5.3%

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $250.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 3.22. The company's 50-day moving average is $184.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.79. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $72.03 and a 12-month high of $270.21.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.80 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 157.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Credo Technology Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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