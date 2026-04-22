Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 112.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,496 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 449,989 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.87% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $67,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company's stock worth $425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,014 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 652.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,411,246 shares of the company's stock worth $153,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,753 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 185.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,300,786 shares of the company's stock worth $141,526,000 after purchasing an additional 844,717 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,323,216 shares of the company's stock worth $186,647,000 after purchasing an additional 653,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6,089.8% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 593,916 shares of the company's stock worth $64,618,000 after purchasing an additional 584,321 shares during the last quarter.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of SFM opened at $75.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.67. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 5.95%.The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 11,745 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $958,274.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,262 shares of the company's stock, valued at $674,096.58. This trade represents a 58.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 10,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $818,140.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 80,139 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,833.98. This trade represents a 11.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 129,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,566,838 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore set a $90.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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