North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,048 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,412,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 48,458 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 672,129 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $136,859,000 after acquiring an additional 384,985 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364,442 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $277,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 54,401 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total value of $16,270,119.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 235,983 shares in the company, valued at $61,037,002.95. This trade represents a 21.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,572 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.32, for a total transaction of $272,459.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,466,400. The trade was a 7.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 72,076 shares of company stock worth $17,930,587 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $340.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $160.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $306.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $260.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.35. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.57 and a 1-year high of $302.95. The company has a market cap of $212.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.54, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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