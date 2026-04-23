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Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $22.79 Million Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
lululemon athletica logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position by 10.2% in lululemon during Q4 and now holds 109,686 shares valued at $22.79 million (about 0.09% of the company), while institutional ownership stands around 85.2%.
  • lululemon beat quarterly estimates, reporting $5.01 EPS versus a $4.78 consensus and $3.64 billion in revenue, with a 14.22% net margin and 34.82% ROE; the stock trades near $163.45 with a market cap of $19.73 billion and a P/E of 12.29.
  • The board named Heidi O’Neill as CEO effective Sept. 8, but the appointment drew a negative market reaction and renewed analyst concern over weak sales, margin pressure and governance/execution risks.
  • Five stocks we like better than lululemon athletica.

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,686 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.09% of lululemon athletica worth $22,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 996 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 112,632 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $26,759,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $163.45 on Thursday. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.96 and a fifty-two week high of $340.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.73. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.07.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.23. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. The business's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of lululemon athletica from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $206.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on lululemon athletica

Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

In related news, Director Charles V. Bergh acquired 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.20 per share, for a total transaction of $999,978.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $999,978. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,084,116. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Expansion in Mexico and broader North American retail/e‑commerce buildout could support revenue growth and market diversification; the company launched e‑commerce in Mexico and plans multiple new stores there this year. Lululemon launches e-commerce in Mexico, expands brick-and-mortar presence
  • Neutral Sentiment: Board announced a unanimous appointment of Heidi O’Neill as CEO effective Sept. 8; the press release frames her as a veteran brand builder and product-focused operator — a factual change in leadership without immediate operational details or guidance. Company press release: CEO appointment
  • Negative Sentiment: Market reaction has been negative: shares fell in after‑hours trading and headlines note investor skepticism that a former Nike executive can quickly fix sagging sales, product fatigue and margin pressure. Market reacts coolly as Lululemon taps ex-Nike exec Heidi O’Neill
  • Negative Sentiment: Analysts and coverage highlight ongoing operational and governance headwinds — weak recent sales trends, a large YTD share decline, and reported tensions between founder and the board — which raise execution risk for the new CEO. Reuters: Appointment amid sagging sales and governance tensions

lululemon athletica Profile

(Free Report)

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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