Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $23.54 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 390.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,905 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 57,235 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Amgen were worth $23,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 197,916 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $64,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 23,003 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Amgen Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $345.92 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.43 and a 12 month high of $391.29. The company's 50-day moving average price is $361.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market cap of $186.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $403.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $356.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

See Also

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