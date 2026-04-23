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Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
T. Rowe Price Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in T. Rowe Price by 40%, selling 80,892 shares and now holds 121,135 shares worth about $12.4 million (≈0.06% of the company).
  • Analysts have trimmed targets and sentiment — MarketBeat shows an average rating of “Reduce” with an average price target of $96.85 (10 Holds and 5 Sells among recent reports).
  • T. Rowe Price raised its quarterly dividend to $1.30 (a $5.20 annualized payout and a 5.2% yield) while slightly missing EPS estimates for the quarter ($2.44 reported vs. $2.47 expected) and posting 6% revenue growth year-over-year.
  • Interested in T. Rowe Price Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW - Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,135 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 80,892 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $12,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 282 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 317 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $96.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $100.24 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $85.22 and a one year high of $118.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.06 and a 200 day moving average of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.03). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 28.53%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. T. Rowe Price Group's dividend payout ratio is 56.22%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm's product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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