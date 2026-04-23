Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO - Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,294 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,444 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,149 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,824.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 53,103 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,888,000 after buying an additional 50,344 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 27.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 60.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus raised Brown & Brown to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $84.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO stock opened at $67.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.65 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 17.84%.The firm's revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc NYSE: BRO is a professional insurance brokerage and risk advisory firm that provides a broad range of property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, and specialty insurance products. The company works with commercial, public sector and individual clients to design and place insurance programs, manage claims and loss control, and deliver risk management consulting. Its services also include wholesale brokerage, program administration and other specialty distribution solutions that connect carriers and intermediaries to niche markets.

Brown & Brown operates through a decentralized model of operating units and subsidiaries, enabling local client service with the scale to access national and specialty markets.

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