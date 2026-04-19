Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Position Lessened by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.7% of Burney Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Burney Co.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $55,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 499.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,858,789,000 after buying an additional 4,694,313 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Broadcom by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,814,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,406,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,586 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $987,488,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Broadcom by 41.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,520,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,811,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,304 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Broadcom by 212.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,016,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $332,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $435.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $712,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,411,892. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $406.54 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $333.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.18. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.61 and a 52 week high of $414.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

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