Brookstone Capital Management Raises Holdings in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 375.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,145 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management's holdings in Celestica were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLS. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Celestica by 354.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,979 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,924,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Celestica by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 436,922 shares of the technology company's stock worth $129,499,000 after buying an additional 31,086 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,511,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Celestica from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen raised Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $445.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TD raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $427.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLS

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In related news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total value of $6,794,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 82,444 shares in the company, valued at $32,948,744.60. This trade represents a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,168 shares of company stock worth $63,190,485. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celestica Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of CLS opened at $363.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.58. Celestica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.27 and a 12-month high of $474.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.02.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Celestica's revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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