Buffalo Business & Estate Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Buffalo Business & Estate Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 515,628 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $96,165,000. NVIDIA accounts for 13.8% of Buffalo Business & Estate Services Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $51,386,863,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $3,180,313,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $13,381,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $201.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.04 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 0.82%.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC set a $310.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,526,363.40. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock worth $207,181,819. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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