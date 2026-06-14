Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,684,199 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 333,971 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.62% of Cadence Design Systems worth $526,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.45, for a total transaction of $69,741.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,149.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 7,081 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.91, for a total transaction of $2,789,276.71. Following the sale, the vice president owned 32,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,676,417.71. This represents a 18.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 176,226 shares of company stock valued at $65,900,542 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $395.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $386.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $384.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $344.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.73. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.75 and a 12 month high of $416.69. The company has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.73, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Further Reading

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