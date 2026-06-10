Capital International Investors Has $49.16 Million Stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Capital International Investors trimmed its stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,074,845 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,052,003 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.42% of Celsius worth $49,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CELH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,803,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,321,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,632,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 389.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,382,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other news, Director Hal Kravitz acquired 8,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $249,732.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 227,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,753,407.34. This trade represents a 3.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly acquired 8,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $248,826.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 937,540 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,174.40. This represents a 0.91% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Celsius from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Celsius from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.53.

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Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business's 50 day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $782.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.08 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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