Capital Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853,992 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 204,544 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 4.1% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.19% of Home Depot worth $639,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,240,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $426,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $37,268,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,136,584 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $460,544,000 after acquiring an additional 40,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HD

More Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $319.80 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $322.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.29. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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