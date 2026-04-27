CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Holdings Raised by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,880 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises about 1.4% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of CBRE Group worth $33,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $190,648,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,231,244 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $981,795,000 after acquiring an additional 862,656 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,468,455 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,491,855,000 after acquiring an additional 809,796 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 6,364.1% during the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 737,947 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $116,271,000 after acquiring an additional 726,531 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,472,013 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $704,610,000 after acquiring an additional 532,151 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised CBRE Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $179.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE Group

More CBRE Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting CBRE Group this week:

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $1,370,630.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 126,501 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,799,313.61. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $62,883.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at $5,676,711.69. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 9,810 shares of company stock worth $1,448,600 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CBRE opened at $148.34 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $141.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.34. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.58 and a 1-year high of $174.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.CBRE Group's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CBRE Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CBRE Group wasn't on the list.

While CBRE Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here