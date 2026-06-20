Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH Holdings Lifted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) by 2,663.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,673 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 560,623 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Celsius worth $26,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CELH. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Celsius by 1,020.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 549 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 244.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Celsius from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz bought 8,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,732.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 227,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,753,407.34. This trade represents a 3.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly bought 8,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $248,826.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 937,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,174.40. This represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Price Performance

CELH opened at $30.80 on Friday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock's fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 71.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $782.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.08 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company's revenue was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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