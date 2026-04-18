Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,809 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.09% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 167.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,715 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $418,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 41.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,469 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,605 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $12,837,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of CRL opened at $184.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.61. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.80 and a 52-week high of $228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business's fifty day moving average is $168.43 and its 200-day moving average is $182.83.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 3.59%.The firm had revenue of $994.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business's revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $251.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

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