Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 13,356 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,466 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Tyler Technologies worth $48,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company's stock.

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Tyler Technologies Trading Down 4.3%

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $340.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.47 and a 200 day moving average of $407.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $283.71 and a 12-month high of $621.34.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew D. Teed bought 1,600 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $309.91 per share, with a total value of $495,856.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,586,119.38. The trade was a 45.48% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,020,353.40. This represents a 14.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 7,298 shares of company stock worth $2,658,721 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Tyler Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Tyler Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $450.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $715.00 to $410.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $420.00 to $335.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $466.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tyler Technologies

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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