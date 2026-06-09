Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 113,608 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,286 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 113,608 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Generac were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Generac by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,927 shares of the technology company's stock worth $313,619,000 after buying an additional 45,592 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Generac by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,138,139 shares of the technology company's stock worth $355,530,000 after buying an additional 324,809 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Generac by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,947,332 shares of the technology company's stock worth $326,003,000 after buying an additional 128,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Generac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,876 shares of the technology company's stock worth $202,943,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Generac by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,104,362 shares of the technology company's stock worth $184,870,000 after buying an additional 189,457 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Generac from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Generac from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Generac from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $276.88.

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Generac Stock Performance

Generac stock opened at $265.47 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.66 and a 12-month high of $294.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business's 50-day moving average price is $238.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 83.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.93.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.47. Generac had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 4.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other Generac news, insider Norman P. Taffe sold 550 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $149,743.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,564.08. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $1,360,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 564,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,653,231.04. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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