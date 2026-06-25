CubeSmart $CUBE Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,294 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 145,088 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.26% of CubeSmart worth $21,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,212 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,357 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in CubeSmart by 43.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,204 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,022 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUBE. UBS Group raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of CubeSmart to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CubeSmart

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.09. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The business's fifty day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $281.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CubeSmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. CubeSmart's dividend payout ratio is 149.30%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

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