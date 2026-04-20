Cwm LLC Acquires 10,932 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,321 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.07% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $8,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HII. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 231 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,535 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.1% in the third quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $384.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Melius Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $421.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $383.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $394.64 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.49 and a fifty-two week high of $460.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company's 50 day moving average price is $412.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.47.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.32. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 4,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.45, for a total transaction of $1,858,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,601,082. This trade represents a 17.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Chewning sold 1,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total value of $736,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $844,774.56. This represents a 46.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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