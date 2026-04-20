Cwm LLC Buys 16,645 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report) by 302.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,155 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 150,606 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $73,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. Adelphi Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 2,568 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invested Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.1%

AMP stock opened at $455.79 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $422.37 and a twelve month high of $550.18. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $457.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.50. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 19.28%.The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Ameriprise Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $544.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ameriprise Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 5,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.08, for a total transaction of $2,660,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,464,239.92. This trade represents a 29.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.22, for a total value of $3,809,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,529.98. This trade represents a 55.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 16,658 shares of company stock valued at $8,998,675 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

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