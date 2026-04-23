Cwm LLC Sells 10,873 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,847 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 10,873 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,562 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $330,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,863,359 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $406,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,196 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $672,357,000 after purchasing an additional 370,573 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,664,470 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $362,719,000 after purchasing an additional 353,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in Packaging Corporation of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,186,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Packaging Corporation of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Packaging Corporation of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat — PKG reported $2.40 EPS (ex‑special items), above the $2.17 consensus; this outperformance supports the thesis of resilient underlying demand. Packaging Corporation of America Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 EPS beat — PKG reported $2.40 EPS (ex‑special items), above the $2.17 consensus; this outperformance supports the thesis of resilient underlying demand. Positive Sentiment: Revenue and profitability improved — Q1 net sales rose to ~$2.4B from ~$2.1B a year ago; net margin (~8.6%) and ROE (~19%) indicate healthy operating leverage. Packaging Corporation of America Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue and profitability improved — Q1 net sales rose to ~$2.4B from ~$2.1B a year ago; net margin (~8.6%) and ROE (~19%) indicate healthy operating leverage. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and preview coverage provide context but no new catalyst — several previews and metric deep dives summarized expectations ahead of the print; useful for framing trends but not market-moving by themselves. Packaging Corp. (PKG) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Analyst and preview coverage provide context but no new catalyst — several previews and metric deep dives summarized expectations ahead of the print; useful for framing trends but not market-moving by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance missed Street view — management set Q2 EPS guidance at $2.33 vs. the consensus ~ $2.52, signaling softer near-term earnings than analysts expected; this guidance shortfall is the primary negative catalyst dragging the stock.

Q2 guidance missed Street view — management set Q2 EPS guidance at $2.33 vs. the consensus ~ $2.52, signaling softer near-term earnings than analysts expected; this guidance shortfall is the primary negative catalyst dragging the stock. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target trim — Truist trimmed its target (from $267 to $260) while keeping a buy rating, a modest downgrade to upside expectations that may weigh on sentiment. Benzinga

Packaging Corporation of America Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of PKG opened at $204.48 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $218.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12-month low of $176.45 and a 12-month high of $249.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.61%.The company's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Packaging Corporation of America's payout ratio is currently 58.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Corporation of America

In related news, President Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 12,129 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $2,795,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 197,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,422,791. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PKG shares. Wall Street Zen raised Packaging Corporation of America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $234.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $229.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PKG

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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