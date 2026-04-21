Cwm LLC Sells 31,486 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,319 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 31,486 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towne Trust Company N.A raised its stake in Williams Companies by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 431 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,087 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Todd J. Rinke sold 7,364 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $547,807.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 26,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,938,231.45. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Payvand Fazel sold 2,898 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $211,988.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,323,682.90. This represents a 8.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 53,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,512 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.3%

Williams Companies stock opened at $70.92 on Tuesday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $76.87. The business's fifty day moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average is $65.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Williams Companies's payout ratio is presently 98.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $78.60.

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About Williams Companies

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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