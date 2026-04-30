Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. $DAWN Shares Bought by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN - Free Report) by 200.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,030 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 100,030 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC owned 0.15% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53,459 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 601.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 618,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 530,429 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 587.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,320,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,468,000 after buying an additional 1,127,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 232.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,918 shares of the company's stock worth $12,449,000 after buying an additional 1,097,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company's stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

DAWN opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of -1.74. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company's 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $53.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.81 million. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.85% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Vasconcelles sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $31,644.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,005.20. This trade represents a 38.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Dubow sold 6,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $74,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 72,694 shares in the company, valued at $843,250.40. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,461 shares of company stock worth $422,948. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAWN. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $21.50 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $21.50 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.29.

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Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: DAWN is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for oncology. The company employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging biomarker-driven strategies to identify patient populations most likely to respond to its investigational compounds. By concentrating on well-validated molecular drivers of cancer, Day One seeks to deliver first-in-class or best-in-class therapies with the potential for meaningful clinical benefit.

The company's pipeline includes several small-molecule candidates in various stages of development.

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