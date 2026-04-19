Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Shares in Enovis Corporation $ENOV

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 109,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,929,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.19% of Enovis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Enovis by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 757,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,086,000 after buying an additional 78,497 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 47.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 310,630 shares of the company's stock worth $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Enovis in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,045,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enovis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,524,235 shares of the company's stock worth $197,945,000 after purchasing an additional 125,460 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Enovis by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 139,727 shares of the company's stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 50,156 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ENOV. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enovis to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Enovis from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Enovis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enovis from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enovis

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.47. Enovis Corporation has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $575.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.30 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 52.69%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Enovis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.730 EPS. Analysts predict that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Oliver Engert purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 43,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,820. The trade was a 2.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $121,983 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enovis Profile

Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on advancing the field of musculoskeletal health. Formed through the separation of the MedTech business from Colfax Corporation in 2021, Enovis brings together a portfolio of specialized products and services designed to address conditions affecting the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, sports medicine, joint repair, biologics and rehabilitation.

The company’s flagship offerings include minimally invasive implants and instrumentation for foot and ankle surgery under the Treace Medical Concepts brand, focal joint resurfacing implants through Arthrosurface, and synthetic bone graft substitutes marketed as NovaBone.

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