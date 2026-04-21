Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 12,506 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 910.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,880 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 568 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Netflix by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Netflix from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.85.

Read Our Latest Report on NFLX

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,658.50. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,623,066. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $94.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average of $98.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $399.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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