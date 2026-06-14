Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Acquires 9,985 Shares of Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 243.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,085 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the quarter. Celestica makes up 0.4% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s holdings in Celestica were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arax Advisory Partners raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 887 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,987 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $24,236,000 after acquiring an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,351 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Blue Jean Financial LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the technology company's stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Celestica

In other news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Celestica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Celestica to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $445.00 price objective on Celestica in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $427.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLS

Celestica Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE CLS opened at $393.85 on Friday. Celestica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.72 and a 12 month high of $474.02. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.02. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $375.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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