Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Invests $1.96 Million in AXT Inc $AXTI

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 119,623 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. owned 0.22% of AXT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AXT by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in AXT during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AXT during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in AXT by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in AXT by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 293,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT Stock Up 10.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $97.18 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $92.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.86. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -313.47 and a beta of 1.80. AXT Inc has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $143.16.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.22 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. AXT has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXT Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AXTI shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AXT from $8.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of AXT to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AXT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of AXT from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AXTI

Insider Transactions at AXT

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 123,601 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $14,007,701.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,149,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at $243,606,574.89. This trade represents a 5.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.73, for a total transaction of $780,570.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 78,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,708.31. The trade was a 10.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,131 shares of company stock worth $24,907,026. Insiders own 5.97% of the company's stock.

AXT Profile

AXT, Inc NASDAQ: AXTI is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT's product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

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