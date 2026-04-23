Edison International $EIX Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,106 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 71,497 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Edison International worth $14,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Edison International by 112.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,785 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Edison International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter valued at $302,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Seaport Research Partners cut Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $79.00 price target on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Monday. They set a "hold" rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Edison International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EIX

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Edison International Stock Down 0.5%

EIX opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. Edison International has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $76.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.34%.The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Edison International's payout ratio is 30.36%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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