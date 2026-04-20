Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Sold by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,118 shares of the game software company's stock after selling 61,280 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp's holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 167 shares of the game software company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the game software company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,845,470. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $1,016,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,858 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,848,184.18. This represents a 17.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,544,159 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $188.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $203.83 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.04 and a 52 week high of $204.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company's 50-day moving average price is $201.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.04.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts's payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Electronic Arts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Electronic Arts wasn't on the list.

While Electronic Arts currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here