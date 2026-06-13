Encompass Health Corporation $EHC Stock Holdings Lifted by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,263 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,863 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health makes up approximately 1.5% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.15% of Encompass Health worth $15,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 36,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $71,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,588,382.80. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners set a $152.00 target price on Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.9%

Encompass Health stock opened at $101.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. Encompass Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.77 and a 12 month high of $127.99.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.57 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.04%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Encompass Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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