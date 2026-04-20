Endeavour Silver Corporation $EXK is Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC's 2nd Largest Position

Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK - Free Report) TSE: EDR by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,929 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 361,837 shares during the quarter. Endeavour Silver comprises about 4.3% of Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Endeavour Silver worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 38.1% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,902,392 shares of the mining company's stock worth $85,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,563 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 113.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459,831 shares of the mining company's stock worth $34,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1,631.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,383 shares of the mining company's stock worth $33,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,768 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 200.0% during the third quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the mining company's stock worth $23,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth $20,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXK shares. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, January 19th. iA Financial set a $11.00 price objective on Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Endeavour Silver from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.50.

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Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. Endeavour Silver Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business's fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK - Get Free Report) TSE: EDR last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 27.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $172.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a Vancouver-based precious metals mining company focused on the acquisition, development and operation of silver and gold properties in Mexico. Publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EXK, the company has positioned itself as a mid-tier producer with a portfolio of high-grade, operating mines and exploration assets in key mineral belts.

Endeavour Silver's core business activities revolve around four principal underground mines located in the states of Durango, Zacatecas, Guanajuato and Jalisco.

Further Reading

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