Englebert Financial Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 5,278 Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Englebert Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of Englebert Financial Advisers LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock worth $49,740,362,000 after buying an additional 3,731,074 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,832,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,789,914,000 after acquiring an additional 956,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,637,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,568,313,000 after acquiring an additional 835,146 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,450,064 shares of the company's stock worth $3,606,431,000 after acquiring an additional 532,790 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 13,354,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,512,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,838 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $224.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $540.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.27. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $146.12 and a twelve month high of $251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.18 and a 200 day moving average of $221.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.48.

View Our Latest Report on JNJ

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: J&J says Tremfya and newly approved Icotyde will anchor its post-Stelara immunology strategy, helping support growth as Stelara faces biosimilar competition.

J&J says and newly approved will anchor its post-Stelara immunology strategy, helping support growth as Stelara faces biosimilar competition. Positive Sentiment: The company launched the Shockwave C2 Aero Coronary IVL catheter globally, reinforcing momentum in its medtech division and expanding its cardiovascular portfolio.

The company launched the globally, reinforcing momentum in its medtech division and expanding its cardiovascular portfolio. Positive Sentiment: J&J continues to highlight strong Phase 3 TREMFYA data and new neuropsychiatry portfolio results, which could improve confidence in its pipeline and future launches.

J&J continues to highlight strong data and new neuropsychiatry portfolio results, which could improve confidence in its pipeline and future launches. Neutral Sentiment: J&J will participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference , which may offer investors more color on strategy but is not, by itself, a major fundamental catalyst.

J&J will participate in the , which may offer investors more color on strategy but is not, by itself, a major fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market weakness, especially pressure on the Nasdaq from chip stocks, may be influencing overall sentiment, but it is not specific to J&J’s business.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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