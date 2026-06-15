Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 1,899 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,730 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $54,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 36.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,569 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $40,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $595.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $620.68.

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Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $539.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $124.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.19. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.83%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

See Also

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