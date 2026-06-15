Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 14,309 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,975 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 14,309 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $33,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $94.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.53.

View Our Latest Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $83.67 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $71.93 and a 12-month high of $97.76. The company has a market cap of $256.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company's 50-day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.66.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Trending Headlines about Wells Fargo & Company

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About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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