Erste Asset Management GmbH Decreases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Erste Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 83.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,490 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 198,986 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $229.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.84. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $210.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.16 and a twelve month high of $325.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Automatic Data Processing's payout ratio is 63.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $244.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Christopher D'ambrosio sold 543 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.45, for a total value of $113,188.35. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,706.40. The trade was a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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