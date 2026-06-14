Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Has $36.68 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,729 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $36,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,482 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $189,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 276,364 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $220,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 56,027 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $49,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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More The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs is benefiting from high-profile underwriting and advisory work, including the SpaceX IPO and Prometheus’ massive funding round, both of which highlight stronger capital-markets activity and potential fee growth. SpaceX IPO Crowds Pre-Market Sentiment

Goldman Sachs is benefiting from high-profile underwriting and advisory work, including the SpaceX IPO and Prometheus’ massive funding round, both of which highlight stronger capital-markets activity and potential fee growth. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ optimistic 2026 market outlook and views that AI infrastructure spending could stay elevated support the investment-banking and markets narrative for GS. Goldman Sachs doubles down on stock market outlook for 2026

Goldman Sachs’ optimistic 2026 market outlook and views that AI infrastructure spending could stay elevated support the investment-banking and markets narrative for GS. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Goldman Sachs but kept a neutral rating, suggesting valuation remains rich even after the stock’s strong run. JPMorgan adjusts price target on Goldman Sachs to 900 from 826

JPMorgan raised its price target on Goldman Sachs but kept a neutral rating, suggesting valuation remains rich even after the stock’s strong run. Neutral Sentiment: Separate commentary that Goldman Sachs sees the market as trending higher and favors sectors tied to AI and growth is constructive, but it is more of a broad-market read than a direct company-specific catalyst. Goldman Sachs doubles down on stock market outlook for 2026

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $900.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $941.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE GS opened at $1,062.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $313.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $609.59 and a 52 week high of $1,098.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $957.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $909.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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