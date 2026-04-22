Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 26,394 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,391 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 26,394 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,660,903 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,989,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584,930 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $215,638,000. M&G PLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 320.3% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,946,277 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $247,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,307 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $147,165,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $2,193,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,876 shares in the company, valued at $7,006,722.72. The trade was a 23.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bridget E. Engle sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $2,613,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 83,478 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,933.80. This trade represents a 26.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,000. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. KGI Securities lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $251.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $64.71 and a 12 month high of $97.76. The company's 50-day moving average price is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Wells Fargo & Company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

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Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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