Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 9,076 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,725 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,961,786 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $14,737,557,000 after purchasing an additional 820,730 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,678,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,266,066,000 after buying an additional 630,574 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,391,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,939,435,000 after acquiring an additional 392,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in TJX Companies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,391,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,281 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,155,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,232 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Argus upgraded TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.55.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $159.24 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.84 and a 1-year high of $165.82. The company has a market cap of $176.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company's fifty day moving average price is $158.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The business's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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