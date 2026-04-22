Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,787 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Bolthouse Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Portus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $800.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.00 and a 52-week high of $820.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $737.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $640.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 22.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 32.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caterpillar from $870.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $817.00 to $832.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, February 6th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $761.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total value of $16,314,812.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,574,954.83. The trade was a 22.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total value of $1,730,391.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,096,117.23. This trade represents a 61.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 125,950 shares of company stock valued at $88,577,390 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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