Exane Asset Management Takes $14.35 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 153,066 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $14,351,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 3.3% of Exane Asset Management's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 912.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290,988 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 891.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,134,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879,276 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 886.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $902,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,113 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 983.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,234,314 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $584,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 430.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,738,241 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $631,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468,262 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Guggenheim set a $120.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Netflix from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised Netflix to a "positive" rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Huber Research raised Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. The trade was a 43.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Q1 results detail

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Positive Sentiment: Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Live sports / NFL rights

Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Neutral Sentiment: Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. TechCrunch: vertical feed

Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Reuters: downbeat Q2 forecast

Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Deadline: Hastings exit

Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction and price‑target moves were mixed-to-negative — several firms trimmed targets or moved to neutral/hold citing valuation and near‑term growth deceleration, increasing downward pressure. Invezz: analyst reactions

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $97.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The company has a market cap of $409.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The business's fifty day moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average is $98.40.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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