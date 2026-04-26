Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,832 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 22,740 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.10% of Expedia Group worth $35,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 24,899.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $386,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,232 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,732 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $779,275,000 after acquiring an additional 728,063 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 465.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 452,867 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $96,800,000 after acquiring an additional 372,798 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,933.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 357,635 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $76,444,000 after acquiring an additional 340,050 shares during the period. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 3,682,100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $787,049,000 after acquiring an additional 309,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Expedia Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $251.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.69 and a 1-year high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 72.23% and a net margin of 8.78%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Expedia Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Argus decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $345.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $303.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $283.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXPE

Key Headlines Impacting Expedia Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Expedia Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expedia named Derek Andersen (formerly at Snap) as its new CFO, a hire investors view as bringing strong tech/fintech finance experience that could support execution and margin discipline long term. Article Title

Expedia named Derek Andersen (formerly at Snap) as its new CFO, a hire investors view as bringing strong tech/fintech finance experience that could support execution and margin discipline long term. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage and price-target momentum remain constructive (multiple buy/outperform ratings and a median target above current levels), which provides a supportive backdrop for the stock. Article Title

Analyst coverage and price-target momentum remain constructive (multiple buy/outperform ratings and a median target above current levels), which provides a supportive backdrop for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights EXPE as a value-oriented, long-term idea — a narrative that can attract buy-and-hold investors after short-term volatility. Article Title

Zacks highlights EXPE as a value-oriented, long-term idea — a narrative that can attract buy-and-hold investors after short-term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data reported for April shows effectively zero days to cover based on average volume, so a short-squeeze dynamic is unlikely to amplify moves. (reported April 24)

Short interest data reported for April shows effectively zero days to cover based on average volume, so a short-squeeze dynamic is unlikely to amplify moves. (reported April 24) Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market pieces are focused on the upcoming Q1 earnings release — previews and expectations are circulating but no new guidance changes have been announced yet. Article Title

Analysts and market pieces are focused on the upcoming Q1 earnings release — previews and expectations are circulating but no new guidance changes have been announced yet. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets published routine press/notice items about the CFO appointment (company release / TipRanks coverage), which formalize the change but don’t add incremental detail beyond the hire. Article Title

Multiple outlets published routine press/notice items about the CFO appointment (company release / TipRanks coverage), which formalize the change but don’t add incremental detail beyond the hire. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: some outlets reported an immediate share drop (mid-single digits) following the abrupt CFO timing — investors often sell into leadership uncertainty, especially just before earnings. Article Title

Market reaction: some outlets reported an immediate share drop (mid-single digits) following the abrupt CFO timing — investors often sell into leadership uncertainty, especially just before earnings. Negative Sentiment: Broader ownership signals include notable institutional reductions and recent insider sales reported in public databases — these items can weigh on sentiment if investors interpret them as de-risking. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $1,816,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,629,633.60. This represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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