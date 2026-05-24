Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,246 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,268 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,909 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSG Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts: Sign Up

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.5%

VLO opened at $247.08 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $125.10 and a fifty-two week high of $263.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.89 and a 200-day moving average of $204.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.06. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.37%.The company had revenue of $32.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 26.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Valero Energy from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Valero Energy from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Valero Energy from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Valero Energy from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Valero Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $237.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on VLO

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 8,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.69, for a total transaction of $1,892,331.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 42,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,618,080.98. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Valero Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Valero Energy wasn't on the list.

While Valero Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here