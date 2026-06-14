Fieldview Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.54 Million Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,541,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,136,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $537,736,000 after acquiring an additional 175,960 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 94,349 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 31,976 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 596,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,235,000 after acquiring an additional 95,423 shares during the period. Amiral Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,258,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 561,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,239,000 after acquiring an additional 88,007 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 12,960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,270,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,337,994. This trade represents a 48.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $565,365.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,852,440.20. This represents a 16.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,090 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $97.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company's 50 day moving average price is $95.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.40. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.33 and a 52 week high of $106.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

Church & Dwight News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Church & Dwight this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital reaffirmed a Buy view on Church & Dwight, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s outlook. RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Church & Dwight (CHD)

RBC Capital reaffirmed a view on Church & Dwight, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to show solid fundamentals, with its most recent quarter beating EPS and revenue estimates and management maintaining full-year guidance.

The company continues to show solid fundamentals, with its most recent quarter beating EPS and revenue estimates and management maintaining full-year guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Church & Dwight also remains supported by a quarterly dividend, which may appeal to income-focused investors.

Church & Dwight also remains supported by a quarterly dividend, which may appeal to income-focused investors. Negative Sentiment: Director Robert K. Shearer sold 8,600 shares for about $842,542, and EVP Brian Buchert sold 10,160 shares for about $997,102, adding to concern about insider confidence. Insider sale details for Robert K Shearer Insider selling alert for CHD

Director sold 8,600 shares for about $842,542, and EVP sold 10,160 shares for about $997,102, adding to concern about insider confidence. Negative Sentiment: Another director, Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram, also sold shares, reinforcing the near-term overhang from insider selling.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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