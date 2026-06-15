Fieldview Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Edison International $EIX

Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,884 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $339,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,496,907 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $329,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,847 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2,970.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,297,280 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $77,863,000 after buying an additional 1,255,034 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,314,124 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $119,409,000 after buying an additional 1,209,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,586,451 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $215,259,000 after buying an additional 1,160,525 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.64.

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Edison International Price Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $72.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company's 50-day moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.02. Edison International has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $76.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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