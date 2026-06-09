Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 334,451 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 7,045.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,198 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 334,451 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $30,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 513,265 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $46,815,000 after buying an additional 305,790 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,944,937 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $177,398,000 after buying an additional 519,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.25.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,163,750. This represents a 52.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,680. This represents a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company's 50 day moving average price is $91.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.58.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.35 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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