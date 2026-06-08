Fiera Capital Corp Buys 173,230 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 653,839 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 173,230 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.59% of Builders FirstSource worth $67,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $1,368,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $2,598,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 170,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,560,000 after purchasing an additional 103,671 shares during the period. Finally, 111 Capital bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Paul S. Levy purchased 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.73 per share, with a total value of $4,386,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,727,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,526,466.43. The trade was a 2.98% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $73.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average of $97.93. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $151.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 1.97%.The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business's revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, February 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Read Our Latest Report on BLDR

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company's core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Builders FirstSource, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Builders FirstSource wasn't on the list.

While Builders FirstSource currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here