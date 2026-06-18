Findell Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. $ESTA

Findell Capital Management LLC cut its position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA - Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130,460 shares of the company's stock after selling 164,960 shares during the quarter. Establishment Labs comprises 23.7% of Findell Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Findell Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.89% of Establishment Labs worth $82,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 57,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $651,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the company's stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,428 shares of the company's stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ESTA. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESTA

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ESTA opened at $82.39 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average is $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $59.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 218.77% and a negative net margin of 19.05%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 105,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $7,919,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 927,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,952,351.68. The trade was a 10.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,854,538. Insiders own 9.99% of the company's stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company's proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company's flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

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