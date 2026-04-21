Finivi Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Finivi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 879.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,691 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 18,579 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 1.1% of Finivi Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Finivi Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 1,878.6% in the fourth quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 834.8% in the fourth quarter. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 81,158 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 994.8% in the fourth quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 866.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 910.2% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 13,880 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Citigroup began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Huber Research raised Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra raised Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $94.83 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business's fifty day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,623,066. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here