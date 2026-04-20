First Horizon Corp Sells 20,930 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

First Horizon Corp reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 20,930 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp's holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Synopsys by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $449.58 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $422.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.18 and a 52-week high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $560.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Synopsys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $531.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNPS

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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